Hey Jurassic world, stop ignoring the best dinosaur!

The Jurassic World franchise should stop neglecting the aquatic mosasaur if the series continues after the last installment. Jurassic World: Dominion ends as a tentative final chapter for the overall Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise, leaving the door open if Universal Pictures decides to get down to business again. If that happens, the massive mosasaur should figure prominently in any future reboots or sequels.

There were never any marine dinosaurs in the original Jurassic Park trilogy. Jurassic World was the first to do this, featuring the mosasaur as one of the main attractions in the current Jurassic World theme Park. After the disaster that led to the closure of the park, the mosasaur accidentally falls into the oceans of the world in the introductory prologue of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He also returns in Jurassic World: Dominion, but the only common characteristic of this creature in all three films is that it plays only a minor role.

No matter how insignificant the mosasaur was, he captured memorable moments in each of his three theatrical appearances. In the first part of the modern trilogy, in particular, the mosasaur jumped out of its water pen to devour the top predator, which was Indominus Rex in the climactic dinosaur battle in Jurassic World. Since then, the colossal creature has had the ability to perform similar jump attacks only in Fallen Kingdom and Dominion.

How Jurassic World 4 can better isolate the Mosasaur

In the Jurassic World films, an opportunity was missed to create dinosaur action scenes involving submarines and other naval vessels chasing or being chased by a mosasaur. At the beginning of the series, this would have been a big problem. Even for the huge progress in visual effects made in 1993 in In Jurassic Park, an adequate depiction of the Mosasaur may have required too much for that time.

However, the visuals and the Jurassic Park franchise have changed a lot since the 90s. Jurassic Park III had flying pteranodons, and Dominion had raptor speed. As welcome a presence as the mosasaur may have been, the relegation of the dinosaur from the depths to such fleeting appearances did not demonstrate it as the mesmerizing prehistoric monster it could have been if it had been handled more creatively, with more convincing actions and scenery.

With dinosaurs sharing the Earth with humanity in the Dominion, anything is possible for how the Jurassic World series could potentially move forward. The mosasaur, however, is too great a dinosaur to forever remain an accidental cameo among other dinosaurs. In the future of the Jurassic World franchise, the series must leave earth behind and go to the open sea for adventures with a mosasaur in the history of Jurassic World 4.