Hextech Mayhem: League of Legends Rhythm Game Announced

Hextech Mayhem: Riot Games, in partnership with developer Choice Provisions, announced the release of Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, a rhythmic platformer set in the world of famous MOBA.

Starring Ziggs, the Champion of League of Legends expert in explosives, Hextech Mayhem is the new project from Riot, which has been increasingly seeking to explore the rich universe of LoL. In the new game, players must jump, attack opponents and avoid obstacles while creating explosions that, when linked, are converted into rhythms that make up the soundtrack.

You can check out the Hextech Mayhem ad trailer below:

Choice Provisions studio, creator of the Bit.Trip series, was responsible for the development of the rhythmic adventure. The title is part of the Riot Forge label, in which Riot Games seeks, along with partners, to expand the universe of LoL in games of different genres. In addition to the new Zigg-starring platform title, another game in production under the label is RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. The project is spearheaded by Airship Syndicate, the studio behind Battle Chasers: Nightwar.

News about Riot Forge is expected to arrive on November 16, when the creator of the popular MOBA will make a video presentation. On the same day, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story arrives on Nintendo Switch and PC. The version for Netflix apps has not yet been released.

In addition to games, Riot has been expanding the LoL series to others as well. Recently, last weekend, there was the debut of Arcane, an animated series starring sisters Jinx and Vi.