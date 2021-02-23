Hetty’s location confirmed on her secret mission

The NCIS Los Angeles series is broadcasting its season 12 on CBS, but since it began, Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) has not been seen at all, so many have been wondering where is she and what is she doing actually?

Recall that Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) is now in charge of operations management because Hetty Lange is on a secret mission and was supposed to be away for a while.

But the reality is that this was the decision of the producers in order to keep actress Linda Hunt safe to avoid contagion of COVID-19 due to her age.

Showrunner R Scott Gemmill said: “We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe, and Linda is a little bit more special in terms of how we should take care of her.”

“She is like saffron. She is expensive, but you don’t need much.”

In the series, the agents have not known anything about her whereabouts and the reason why she has not been able to return to the headquarters to take care of everything.

In episode 11, Agent Callen (Chris O’Donnell) was captured by US intelligence as some Russian “moles” had been posted in Syria. But after some excavations of Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi), it was discovered that Hetty was behind all this.

She had disappeared to deploy these moles in Syria and is trying to free these people that she has been working with. Now with Callen’s situation, it is possible that Hetty will move from Syria in order to help him with the program she is facing in Russia.