“He’s such a perfect Superman,” Ryan Potter Expressed His Desire to See Henry Cavill As Superman in Titans, If It Ever Happens.

Henry Cavill is an incredibly talented and interesting actor. The British icon has presented the audience with countless popular films and shows over the past few years. Cavill is one of the most versatile actors in the industry and has played completely unrelated and different roles. From the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher to the role of Sherlock in Enola Holmes, his versatility is second to none. However, the list of Cavill’s iconic roles is incomplete without “Man of Steel”.

Superman was one of Cavill’s first breakout roles, and everyone agrees when we say Cavill played this role to perfection. And even Titans star Ryan Potter is in awe of Superman. Based on the comic book “Young Titans”, “Titans” debuted on the streaming platform of the DC universe back in 2018. As we all know, Batman and Superman are involved in the show. And recently, Beast Boy Potter shared his hopes for the role of Superman in the series. But what did he say?

Ryan Potter Wants Henry Cavill to Play Superman in Titans

The fourth season of Titans has recently made its way to our screens. Although the show features Superman and Batman, over the past three seasons, the series has always referred to the characters by name. The audience never got to see them firsthand. However, in season 4, the character of the series Conner Kent had the opportunity to meet Superman, until the disaster claimed the Man of Steel.

Although Superman was not featured in the series, Ryan Potter shared his own hopes for who should play the role if it ever happens. Potter said, “It’s hard to beat Henry Cavill. He’s such a perfect Superman. I don’t think there’s a better candidate than Cavill.” However, at the moment we have no confirmation of whether Superman will appear in the flesh in the DC series.

Now that Henry is back in the DC extended universe, DC’s future certainly looks exciting. In addition, the chances of “Man of Steel 2” are higher than ever. Although we don’t have any updates on this, be sure to check out the fan designs and find out what Superman might look like in the future.

Do you think Cavill should appear in Titans as Superman? Let us know in the comments section.