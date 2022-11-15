“He’s so good” — Arsenal Striker Duo Explains Why Alisson Is “So Hard” to Beat

Two of Arsenal’s strongest forwards, with whom Alisson will play for the Brazilian national team at the World Cup, explained why the Liverpool goalkeeper is “so difficult” to beat.

The Reds’ number one has been their standout player this season, in a campaign where many of their outfield players have been losing so far.

Alisson seems to be in the prime of his career before the World Cup, where he will have to fight Ederson from Man City and Weverton from Palmeiras for a starting place in Qatar.

The former Roma player has bailed out Jurgen Klopp’s team with a series of winning saves this season, the latest of which was Liverpool’s victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, who have distinguished themselves this season with Arsenal, coming off five points from the Premier League leader, explained their admiration for the Liverpool goalkeeper.

“I played against Alisson in Brazil and he’s so difficult,” Jesus told Sky Sports.

“Two times I went one-on-one against him, and he defended my punches. They were good shots and he defended them because Alisson is so big.

“Brazil has really good goalkeepers, even with Everton [Soares] in Brazil, he’s so good. We are lucky to have them.”

Martinelli, who managed to beat Alisson when he scored the Gunners’ first goal in their 3-2 win over the Reds in October, also lavished praise on his Brazil teammate, reminding him that it was difficult for him to beat him in a one-on-one match. – one situation in training.

“He’s so good,” Martinelli said.

“The last time I went to the national team, when we played against Japan and South Korea, I remember when we were in training, and I went one-on-one with him, and it’s so difficult, he’s so big. ”

Brazil is one of the main favorites in Qatar, and if they want to succeed, we can expect Alisson to play a big role.

There is no doubt about it, Liverpool now have the best goalkeeper in the world.