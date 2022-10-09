“He’s just a pervert” — comedian Hasan Minhaj tells a tempting story about how Adam Levine sent him a DM for advice

Adam Levine didn’t know when he sent a message to Hasan Minhaj that he would be the subject of his jokes on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” But given the fact that Hasan Minhaj doesn’t think twice before making jokes about the Prime Minister of India, the late Queen of England and, most importantly, the King of Saudi Arabia, Levin should have known what he was getting into.

How did Hasan Minhaj handle Adam Levine slipping into his private messages?

Well, in a truly Hasan manner and adhering to the mantra of success that he has followed for years, the comedian joked about Levine’s DM. In his latest Netflix special, “The Royal Jester,” Minhai talked about many of the moments that changed his life. Adhering to his former intriguing style of narration and wild hand gestures, the comedian begins with childhood memories.

From how the first joke he came up with ended up saving his life, to how now most of his jokes end up getting his family in trouble, his special offer has covered it all. Speaking about the jokes that threaten his family, Hasan returns to the Saudi episode of his Netflix show called “The Patriotic Act.” In addition, an episode criticizing the Saudi government for the death of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate provoked a direct reaction from the Saudi government. As a result, this made Hasan Minhaj the main trend on Twitter.

The Stand Up comic showed another meeting with the government of Saudi Arabia, which its viewers did not know about before. Before the fight in the Netflix episode, Minhaj visited the Saudi embassy with a call to interview the then Crown Prince. The incident ended with the words “We will be watching you” from representatives of the royal family of Saudi Arabia. Shortly after Haan’s visit to the Saudi embassy, it became known about Khashoggi’s death.

Later, Hasan Minhaj received a message from Maroon 5 vocalist Adam Levine about going to Saudi Arabia to perform. And a few weeks later, when he heard his wife screeching: “Have you heard of Adam Levine”? Considering that the last thing they discussed was a visit to Saudi Arabia, we can’t blame Hassan for the first thing that came to his mind. “He’s just a pervert,” the stand—up comedian said, realizing it was just a cheating scandal.

