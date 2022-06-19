Herschel Walker Officially Responds to Arguments About Her Children

Herschel Walker has officially commented on recent reports that he denies the existence of the children he gave birth to.

Walker, a candidate for the Senate from the Republican Party of Georgia, spoke at the annual conference of the Faith and Freedom Coalition “The Road to the Majority” this weekend. During his appearance, he responded to a Daily Beast report that he has four children, including three that he has not publicly acknowledged.

The former University of Georgia and NFL runner said he “never denied” any of his children.

“Well, first of all, they knew the truth. You know, I’ve never turned down any of my kids, and I love them more than anything,” Walker said via Yahoo. “And they didn’t do anything, which makes me want to fight harder, because I’m tired of people misleading the American people. I’m tired of people misleading my family.”

Over the years, Walker has criticized absent fathers and has repeatedly said that fatherlessness is a serious problem in the African-American community.

Walker’s son Christian, who is 22, is extremely active on social media and has played an important role in his father’s political and public career.

According to the Daily Beast, among the other children Walker has given birth to are 10- and 13-year-old sons and a daughter who was born when he was about 20 years old.

Walker is scheduled to face Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the upcoming midterm elections in November.