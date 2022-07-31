HEROish: Guide to Lord Marduk (best builds and deck improvements)

Lord Mardyuk is a unique character in HEROish because he is the only Warrior class hero and he is very strong. This hero is part of the faction of the Damned along with Lavinia and uses an army of demons and undead to defeat enemies and resurrect them as allies. Lord Marduk is the most versatile of the six available heroes, so he is one of the best characters for multiplayer mode. The Demon Warlord can also be used during the “Cursed” campaign in the main story.

In the Cursed campaign, Lord Marduk can be selected as a playable character after the initial mission, and new maps are unlocked when completing story quests. Most of the campaign must be completed to unlock all the cards for the best Lord Marduk deck in HEROish. It is better for players to gradually change their deck by completing story quests in the campaign. However, the cards in the multiplayer game open up as the player’s level increases, so it’s easier to build a powerful deck faster in this game mode. Lord Marduk must also be unlocked as a hero in a multiplayer game by leveling up.

Lord Marduke has only 42 cards to choose from. For each hero, each type of card is repeated three times, so there are from 13 to 15 different types of troops or spells per character. Decks are built from 12 cards in HEROish. Lord Marduk can use a combination of troops and attacks of specific heroes to create a powerful deck that can easily defeat any of the other heroes in multiplayer mode.

The best Lord Marduke Deck for HEROish Multiplayer mode

Lord Marduk has an average mana regeneration rate, so the low cost of most cards will allow the hero to build a large army. Lord Marduk also has many of the same card types as Lavinia in HEROish, so it is recommended to upgrade troops instead of spells if players plan to use both heroes. Since Lavinia unlocks first, players can upgrade her troops so that Lord Marduk’s army will already be strengthened when he becomes available for use. If Lavinia is not used at all in a multiplayer game, it is recommended to upgrade Lord Marduk’s Fireball and Open Crack in advance to further increase the strength of the hero’s individual abilities.

Demon (x1): summoning costs three mana Bile Belcher (x2): summoning costs seven Manyad Hound (x2): summoning costs eight manyDemon (x1): summoning costs nine manyPrizrak (x1): summoning costs 10 Manyopened Ball (x1): Cost of use: 10 Manyopened Rift (x1): Cost of use: 12 Manyr Demon King (x2): Summoning Cost: 15 Manyskeletal Abomination (x1): Summoning Cost: 16 Mana

Lord Marduk’s best deck in HEROish may also include a Live Bomb card that can be used to charge and explode troops. However, if you add it to the deck, it will be more difficult to assemble a large army. Since Lord Marduk deals a decent amount of damage with melee attacks and spells, some changes can be applied to the above deck without much loss of strength for the team. To try out different cards and decks in HEROish, players can use the individual 1-on-1 AI battle option in multiplayer mode.