Heroes face covid-19 in official crossover preview

Next week will be the big crossover One Chicago, which brings together the Chicago Med, Chicago PD and Chicago Fire series. With the arrival of the super episode, NBC released a teaser to get fans of the series excited for the special date. The video shows a little of the plight and the battle against the covid-19.

More details about the crossover

The trailer shows all the complications of the crossover and takes a peek at the events of the episode. Right away, we can already confirm the message on the poster: “together we are stronger”. That’s because the Chicago heroes will need to get together to endure the complications brought on by the special episode.

The episode will bring a big fire, police investigations, racism, rescues, critical medical situations and, to add to the confusion, a new coronavirus pandemic, which increases the risks of all actions.

The hope of the city is in their hands. In the promo, Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), head of the fire brigade, makes it clear that “when this community gets hurt, when it reaches out, we put it on its feet. And we respond.”

The special episode between the series

The One Chicago episodes will air on Wednesday (11) on NBC. It will be on the same schedule as the last time, one episode in each series and all of them in sequence. The order will be as follows: it will start with the return of the 6th season of the doctors of Chicago Med and then comes the premiere of the 9th season of the firefighters of the Chicago Fire.

To close the super crossover, it will be the turn of the Chicago PD heroes to return for season 8 of the series. In a week, everything must change and a lot will happen in the city of Chicago.



