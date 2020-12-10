Heroes de Papel announces Praise the sun

Carlos Pérez Sempere reveals in his book of approximately 200 pages all the keys about the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The Spanish publisher Héroes de Papel has announced a new book dedicated to one of the most successful sagas of recent years. Praise the sun! Hidetaka Miyazaki and the keys to the design of the Souls saga immerses us in the work of the Japanese creative, who has created a school with his style of developing video games. The Soulslike formula has reached all kinds of products, as studies have taken these productions as a reference to take elements from here and there. What ingredients make up the DNA of this saga and why have they captivated players?

This and many more questions are posed and answered in the book written by Carlos Pérez Sempere, which will go on sale next March 10 in bookstores and department stores. Edited in hardcover and in full color, it is accompanied by original illustrations drawn expressly for this volume. The work is prefaced by Horacio Maseda, founder of the digital magazine Start Videojuegos.

Two different editions

The book can be reserved from now on on the publisher’s website. As usual, whoever does it will receive a free bookmark and an illustrated sheet. Furthermore, the volume is sold in two different editions. The normal one will cost 23.93 euros, while the special edition (29.95 euros), limited and numbered will have an advance sale from December 17 for all silver and gold members of the Heroes de Papel community. Since then, access to the reserves will be open to everyone. Includes the following.

Book

Two plates with exclusive illustrations

Box with special design and luxury finish

Sunlight Emblem Pin

Numbered certificate

Bookmark

Praise the sun! Hidetaka Miyazaki and the keys to the design of the Souls saga focuses his attention on the entire work, but pays special attention to Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls. The intention is to deepen the design of each title, but contextualizing its impact on the medium and analyzing all the important aspects of video games.



