Hermen Hulst (PlayStation): “Bungie Has Made Some Of The Best Shooters In History”

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, praises the purchase of the division by customizing Bungie’s trajectory with Halo and Destiny. The purchase of Bungie by PlayStation continues to receive praise among the heads of the division. Hermen Hulst, leader of PlayStation Studios, takes the opportunity to extol the figure of the studio and its extensive career, in which it is especially personalized in the figure of Halo.

Bungie, a success of yesterday and today

“When you see his story it’s incredible. They have done a multitude of genres on different platforms. And of course his work on Halo was phenomenal, some of the best shooters ever,” Hulst says. “And then there’s Destiny, a franchise that’s still going strong after eight years. Many have tried to build a successful game service, and failed. So the success of Destiny is very special. I am also impressed by its production values ​​in terms of technology, graphics, capture, music and sound…all of which are at the highest level at Bungie.”

Hermen Hulst himself experienced first-hand the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation in the dispute for the throne of the shooter. Long before Guerrilla took over the Horizon saga, Killzone was its main flagship. Hulst acknowledges that during those years he followed “very closely his design decisions.” “Everyone in the industry knows that Bungie’s gameplay is one of its strengths. It always feels fluid, always responsive, easy to pick up and hard to put down. They started and perfected so many innovations in their games…”, he concludes.