Here’s What We Know About Wednesday’s Second Season

Wednesday was an unexpected hit for Netflix in 2022. After several mediocre animated films in recent years, this edgy, modern and elegant reboot has brought The Addams Family back to screens for the first time since the 1990s.

The smartest decision was to focus on Wednesday Addams and, in particular, on Jenna Ortega. Between her sharp gaze, unflappable delivery and nervous dance moves, her view of the death-obsessed outcast is a thorny thorn ingrained in modern feelings. But will there be another adventure for everyone’s favorite Gothic teenager?

Is Wednesday’s second season confirmed?

Not officially

Netflix has yet to announce a second season for Wednesday. However, the show’s return seems inevitable due to its record-breaking success for the streaming service.

According to Netflix, in the first week, “Wednesday” scored 341.2 million hours of viewing worldwide. This broke the record of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things” (335 million hours) as the best opening week for any English-language series on the platform. A week later, the show broke its own record, reaching 400 million hours in one week.

If you’re losing sleep over the future on Wednesday, rest assured, this is the easiest lock since the worldwide success of Squid Game.

Speaking to NME before the show’s release, Ortega said she had “no idea” if she would return for new episodes. “I think the good thing about [the end of] the show is that it can go on, but it can also end. We have such an option,” she added.

Where can Wednesday’s journey go in season two?

Stalker in the game

At the end of the first season, Wednesday receives threatening messages sent from an unknown number to her newly donated smartphone. When she looks through the messages, including photos of her drinking coffee and a text saying “I’m watching you,” Wednesday happily announces that she has “the very first stalker.”

The identity of this stalker is likely to be the main mystery of the second season, but there are other unresolved plot threads. Did Tyler (Hunter Doohan) escape from custody after being exposed as a Hyde monster? Similarly, what is the fate of Laurel Gates after she was covered in bees and arrested?

Perhaps there is a place for more attention to the “Addams Family” in general. Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), along with their younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordones), are largely suspended from the game in the first season. The second walk may also mark the arrival of Cousin Itt, who is briefly mentioned in the seventh episode of the show.

What do the actors and creators say about the second season?

It may get darker

Ortega expressed hope for a darker second outing on Wednesday.

“I want it to be darker,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. “I want her to delve into the smallest details more and not play so carefully, because there are many lines about how she saves the school and does anything, but for me her main driving force with the monster is rivalry. . Something like “dude, how does this guy do it?” I think I want it to continue in the direction of an antihero, not a typical hero.”

Co-showrunner Miles Millar said that in the second season, the focus will be more on the family, but the main focus of the show will be on the environment. “We felt like we had just touched the surface of these characters, and the actors are so awesome in these roles,” Miller told TVLine. “I think Catherine is a cult Mortician.

“The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also important to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside of the family is important.”

Miller added that they “definitely want to show the family, like we did this season, in a couple of episodes if we want to get a second season.”

As for the medium, co-showrunner Al Gough said that the focus will be on its development in the future. “The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white and learns that there are shades of gray. I think, like any relationship or any friendship, they can be complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth. And in fact, she is learning to overcome the ups and downs of friendship.”