Here’s the Timeline of Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney’s Friendship

Despite the fact that Meghan Markle had millions of haters, she had several well-wishers on her side who supported her through grief and through grief, especially her once best friend Jessica Mulroney. Although the duo failed to end on a happy note, their friendship is worth remembering.

The former actress and stylist from “Force Majeure” Jessica crossed paths during filming in the USA. Both celebrities had common interests such as fashion, fitness, women’s empowerment and so on, which contributed to their friendship. Remembering the days of Megan’s bachelorette party with Jessica, here is a chronology of how their friendship developed, reached its peak and collapsed more than ever.

Timeline of Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney’s friendship

2011

As mentioned earlier, the former American actress and stylist shared their personal intelligence and got in touch in Toronto. Having started yoga and Pilates classes together, they became strong friends. This was stated by royal expert Kate Nicholl in her opinion about the nascent friendship. According to her, Megan greatly respected Jessica as a talented person, a wonderful mother and a great friend.

2016

Over the years, their friendship has become so strong that the former actress posted a festive photo with Jessica on her Instagram. The caption read: “Happy wife, happy life #fakehoneymoon.” This happened three months before Prince Harry made public his relationship with Markle.

2017

After their relationship, which Harry confirmed last year, Markle made her first public appearance in the royal family. She was spotted at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. Jessica and her husband reportedly welcomed the couple to their safe home with great warmth and comfort. This brought both couples closer together on a familiar level.

2018

The only news that made headlines for the royal family in 2018 was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dream royal wedding. Since the actress then became the Duchess of Sussex, Jessica’s twin sons helped her with the Givenchy veil. She took a picture of the same thing in St. George’s Chapel and posted on her Instagram account: “Proud friend, proud mom.”

The year was once again marked by the first royal tour of the newlyweds. While Harry held Meghan’s hand all the way through Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, Jessica accompanied them in an “unofficial capacity.”

2019

After an exquisite royal outing, the couple announced their first pregnancy with Prince Archie. To celebrate the good news across the kingdom, the royal family threw an extravagant party. On the list, Jessica was one of the most distinguished guests in the palace. Other significant names who appeared at the party were Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Gayle King, Abigail Spencer and so on.

In the same year, the fashionista gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaar. They asked her to talk about her royal friendship. However, having preserved their inviolability, Jessica refused to say anything about her closest friend. “My life is an open book, but at the end there are always a few secret pages that no one can read,” Jessica said.

2020

This year, the first breakup occurred between the two friends. It all started around a scandal when Sasha Exter allegedly called Jessica because of racism. Apologizing for the same, Jessica mentioned Markle, saying she had been thinking carefully about how racism always plays “in the spotlight.” Apparently, this was too insulting for the Duchess. Sources said that Meghan Markle began to distance herself from Jessica due to disagreements.

When we anticipated this, Jessica found herself in the middle of endless arguments. Among the same, she took to Instagram and posted a 2018 wedding photo of Markle with a nostalgic caption. However, she deleted the same thing just three days after uploading. Although she explained herself later in the stories, she did not really manage to get out of the scandal.

2021

These few years have been too hard for the Duke and his Duchess. No one knows about the strong negative reaction that Markle had to face from the palace and like-minded people. However, when her royal life went awry, Mulroney showed up to give much-needed support to Markle.

A few months later, on the occasion of Jessica’s birthday, Megan made an effort to send her once closest friend a luxurious bouquet. The former shared her gratitude on Instagram with the caption “The luckiest friend in the world.”

However, since then there has been no special development in their relationship. Both personalities seemed to be busy with their personal lives. After all, it wouldn’t be a lie to say that the couple has split up, at least for now.

Do you think this friendship will be revived in the future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.