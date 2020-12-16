Here’s the Snapdragon 678 that will power the Mid level!

Qualcomm signed Snapdragon 678 offers performance improvement. It will offer upgraded performance, dynamic camera features and enhanced streaming capability over the previous generation. You know, the Snapdragon 888 processor is currently among the most powerful processors on the mobile side. In addition, the Snapdragon 678 processor was introduced, here are the details:

We’ll see it on phones next year: Snapdragon 678

On the mobile side, we read the news that a new smartphone is launched every day. Qualcomm, which has developed its new processors to keep up with this speed, also introduced the Snapdragon 678, which will replace the Snapdragon 675. As you can see, this processor, which will power mid-range phones, comes out of the 11 nm LPP production process and offers a more immersive experience as far as it is said.

In general terms, it is stated that the Snapdragon 678, which does not offer much different features than the Snapdragon 675, also offers a better experience on the performance side. Compared to the previous generation, the Kryo 460 CPU core clock rate increases up to 2.2 GHz, while the Adreno 612 GPU is used like the previous generation, but it is stated that there is an increase in performance.

The new processor developed for dynamic photography and video will support the camera features of the phones. Snapdragon 678 plans to increase the video, game and music experience. The Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU can deliver sharp, lifelike visuals at high frame rates with less fps drop as they provide faster graphics processing. This processor will appear in mid-segment phones next year.



