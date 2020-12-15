Here’s the new DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced!

DJI, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles for both corporate and amateur users, introduced its new model. Having a high resolution thermal camera, DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced can be used in many areas such as construction and search and rescue.

DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced introduced

Known for its Mavic and Phantom series, DJI produces professional solutions for many different industries. DJI Enterprise drone models, which can be used in different fields such as agriculture, construction, search and rescue and film industry, operate with centimeter-level accuracy thanks to RTK (Real Time Kinematics) technology.

Thanks to the 640 × 512 pixel 30Hz high resolution thermal camera in the Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced model introduced today, you can identify the objects in the field faster. The thermal camera, which has 16 times zoom, provides users with remote control.

The camera, which has a 48 Megapixel f 1 / 2.0 sensor, can zoom 4 times without loss, and has 4K video recording. In addition, the new model can present thermal and normal images to the user at the same time thanks to its advanced software.

With 24 GB of built-in data storage and password protection, the communication established by the model’s remote control has high security AES-256 encryption. Thanks to the Local Data Mode feature that prevents the DJI application from sending data over the internet, a high level of usage security is provided.



