Here’s the lightest and fastest Logitech wireless mouse!

Logitech, popular for its peripherals, introduced a new mouse that appeals to gamers today. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse is described by the company as the lightest and fastest Logitech wireless mouse. The price of the device, whose features are described, was also announced.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which stands out with its lightness and speed, announced

We can say that lightness has come to the fore for mice produced for gamers recently. Firms are now paying attention to lightness as well as speed for gaming mice. Logitech has also followed this trend and is putting its new mouse forward in this area.

In addition to its lightness, the device, which is also defined as the fastest Logitech wireless mouse by the company, will appear with a weight of 63 grams. On the mouse, we see 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED technology on the connection side. In this way, the delay is minimized. In addition, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight also includes the HERO 25K optical sensor. This sensor, on the other hand, can track high motion with a sensitivity rate of 25,400 DPI.

The lightest size of Logitech wireless mouse; It measures 4.92 inches in height, 2.50 inches in width and 1.57 inches in depth. On the other hand, the battery life of the device can reach 70 hours on a single charge.

G Pro X Superlight price

The price of this mouse, which stands out with its lightness and speed, was announced as 150 dollars. The standard model of this product, the Logitech G Pro, is available at a price of around $ 125.



