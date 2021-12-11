Here’s the Complete List of Winners of ‘MAMA 2021’, Congratulations!

The award ceremony titled ‘Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021‘ or ‘MAMA 2021‘ has been successfully held. As scheduled, the ‘MAMA 2021‘ award ceremony will be held on Saturday (11/12), after holding a red carpet session.
With the theme ‘Make Some Noise‘, through this award event we will be presented with spectacular stage performances from K-Pop idols and talented musicians.
In addition to presenting performances on stage, these K-pop idols and musicians also welcomed award trophies with nominations read by top celebrities.
Here’s the complete list of award trophy winners at ‘MAMA 2021‘:
Artist of the Year (Daesang)
BTS
Song of the Year (Daesang)
‘Butter’ – BTS
Best Album of the Year (Daesang)
‘BE’ – BTS
Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang)
BTS
Best Music Videos
BTS
Best Female Group
TWICE
Best Male Group
BTS
Best Female Artist
IU
Best Male Artist
Baekhyun EXO
Best Vocal Performance
IU
Best New Female Artist
aespa
Best New Male Artist
ENHYPEN
KTO Breakout Artist
Brave Girls
Best Band Performance
Jannabi
Favorite Asian Artist
THIS
Best Asian Artist
JO1 (Japan)
Accusefive (Mandarin)
Tilly Birds (Thailand)
Anneth (Indonesia)
Quan A.P (Vietnamese)
Best New Asian Artist
Ado (Japan)
Anson Lo (Mandarin)
Sprite X Guygeegee (Thailand)
Lyodra (Indonesia)
Hoang Duyen (Vietnam)
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
Ash Island
Best Dance Performance Female Group
aespa
Best Dance Performance Male Group
BTS
Best Dance Performance Solo
BLACKPINK Rose
Best Collaboration
‘NAKKA’ – AKMU & IU
Best OST
‘Like You’ (OST Hospital Playlist 2) – Jo Jung Suk
Worldwide Fans Choice Top 10
Stray Kids
NCT DREAM
NCT 127
ENHYPEN
TXT
BTS
BLACKPINK Lisa
SEVENTEEN
TREASURE
TWICE
TikTok Favorite Moment
BTS
Best Executive Producer of the Year
Bang Si Hyuk
Best Producer of the Year
Teddy
Best Composer of the Year
Yoo Young Jin
Best Engineer of the Year
Gu Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo
Best Video Director of the Year
Lumpens
Best Choreographer of the Year
Lee Jung Lee
Best Art Director of the Year
MU:E
Congratulations to the winners!