Here’s the Complete List of Winners of ‘MAMA 2021’, Congratulations!

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

The award ceremony titled ‘Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021‘ or ‘MAMA 2021‘ has been successfully held. As scheduled, the ‘MAMA 2021‘ award ceremony will be held on Saturday (11/12), after holding a red carpet session.

With the theme ‘Make Some Noise‘, through this award event we will be presented with spectacular stage performances from K-Pop idols and talented musicians.

In addition to presenting performances on stage, these K-pop idols and musicians also welcomed award trophies with nominations read by top celebrities.

Here’s the complete list of award trophy winners at ‘MAMA 2021‘:

Artist of the Year (Daesang)
BTS

Song of the Year (Daesang)
‘Butter’ – BTS

Best Album of the Year (Daesang)
‘BE’ – BTS

Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang)
BTS

Best Music Videos
BTS

Best Female Group
TWICE

Best Male Group
BTS

Best Female Artist
IU

Best Male Artist
Baekhyun EXO

Best Vocal Performance
IU

Best New Female Artist
aespa

Best New Male Artist
ENHYPEN

KTO Breakout Artist
Brave Girls

Best Band Performance
Jannabi

Favorite Asian Artist
THIS

Best Asian Artist
JO1 (Japan)
Accusefive (Mandarin)
Tilly Birds (Thailand)
Anneth (Indonesia)
Quan A.P (Vietnamese)

Best New Asian Artist
Ado (Japan)
Anson Lo (Mandarin)
Sprite X Guygeegee (Thailand)
Lyodra (Indonesia)
Hoang Duyen (Vietnam)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
Ash Island

Best Dance Performance Female Group
aespa

Best Dance Performance Male Group
BTS

Best Dance Performance Solo
BLACKPINK Rose

Best Collaboration
‘NAKKA’ – AKMU & IU

Best OST
‘Like You’ (OST Hospital Playlist 2) – Jo Jung Suk

Worldwide Fans Choice Top 10
Stray Kids
NCT DREAM
NCT 127
ENHYPEN
TXT
BTS
BLACKPINK Lisa
SEVENTEEN
TREASURE
TWICE

TikTok Favorite Moment
BTS

Best Executive Producer of the Year
Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year
Teddy

Best Composer of the Year
Yoo Young Jin

Best Engineer of the Year
Gu Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year
Lumpens

Best Choreographer of the Year
Lee Jung Lee

Best Art Director of the Year
MU:E

Congratulations to the winners!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR