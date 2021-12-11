Here’s the Complete List of Winners of ‘MAMA 2021’, Congratulations!

The award ceremony titled ‘Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021‘ or ‘MAMA 2021‘ has been successfully held. As scheduled, the ‘MAMA 2021‘ award ceremony will be held on Saturday (11/12), after holding a red carpet session.

With the theme ‘Make Some Noise‘, through this award event we will be presented with spectacular stage performances from K-Pop idols and talented musicians.

In addition to presenting performances on stage, these K-pop idols and musicians also welcomed award trophies with nominations read by top celebrities.

Here’s the complete list of award trophy winners at ‘MAMA 2021‘:

Artist of the Year (Daesang)

BTS

Song of the Year (Daesang)

‘Butter’ – BTS

Best Album of the Year (Daesang)

‘BE’ – BTS

Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang)

BTS

Best Music Videos

BTS

Best Female Group

TWICE

Best Male Group

BTS

Best Female Artist

IU

Best Male Artist

Baekhyun EXO

Best Vocal Performance

IU

Best New Female Artist

aespa

Best New Male Artist

ENHYPEN

KTO Breakout Artist

Brave Girls

Best Band Performance

Jannabi

Favorite Asian Artist

THIS

Best Asian Artist

JO1 (Japan)

Accusefive (Mandarin)

Tilly Birds (Thailand)

Anneth (Indonesia)

Quan A.P (Vietnamese)

Best New Asian Artist

Ado (Japan)

Anson Lo (Mandarin)

Sprite X Guygeegee (Thailand)

Lyodra (Indonesia)

Hoang Duyen (Vietnam)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

Ash Island

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa

Best Dance Performance Male Group

BTS

Best Dance Performance Solo

BLACKPINK Rose

Best Collaboration

‘NAKKA’ – AKMU & IU

Best OST

‘Like You’ (OST Hospital Playlist 2) – Jo Jung Suk

Worldwide Fans Choice Top 10

Stray Kids

NCT DREAM

NCT 127

ENHYPEN

TXT

BTS

BLACKPINK Lisa

SEVENTEEN

TREASURE

TWICE

TikTok Favorite Moment

BTS

Best Executive Producer of the Year

Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year

Teddy

Best Composer of the Year

Yoo Young Jin

Best Engineer of the Year

Gu Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year

Lumpens

Best Choreographer of the Year

Lee Jung Lee

Best Art Director of the Year

MU:E

Congratulations to the winners!