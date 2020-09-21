Here’s the $ 899 figure of Johnny Silverhand

The company specialized in figures presents the reproduction of the character of Keanu Reeves in the new CD Projekt in great detail.

Cyberpunk 2077 is, after several delays, closer than ever; Good proof of this is the numerous merchandising that begins to emerge given its next release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia, also compatible with the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series, as is the case with this impressive figure of the character Johnny Silverhand , played by Keanu Reeves, by the PureArts company. And if you’ve ever had the wish to have a 1: 4 scale Keanu in your home, for $ 899 it can come true.

Scale 1: 4 and 33.8 centimeters high

Thus, the Polish studio CD Projekt, authors of games such as Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher 3, among others, have joined forces with the company specialized in reproductions of characters of all kinds PureArts, to give birth to a 1: 4 scale figure and almost 34 centimeters tall of one of the most charismatic characters in the upcoming cyberpunk video game, played by the famous actor Keanu Reeves, both in animations and voice and in appearance.

The reproduction of Johnny Silverhand is really impressive, with an appearance traced to that of the video game itself; But beyond the fantastic reproduction of Keanu Reeves’ character, this statue hides unexpected surprises such as an LCD screen and integrated stereo speakers, through which you can listen to the soundtrack of the video game through the chords of your own electric guitar. Silverhand, also known as Rockerboy, available as an accessory to the figure.



