Here’s How Cadillac Super Cruise & Tesla Autopilot Is Different

Cadillac has found itself in an interesting predicament as its new electric car pits the Super Cruise against Tesla’s autopilot. As car manufacturers strive for an all-electric future, traditional companies like GM continue to invest in their own driver assistance systems and autonomous driving systems. As with the battery-powered cars themselves, Tesla has the advantage of experience here by launching Autopilot earlier than Cadillac’s offering.

However, the race will continue for some time, and there is no immediate end in sight. All signs point to the fact that most countries are still a long way from fully autonomous vehicles becoming legal for use on the roads, and this is partly because there are very few standards in the game. Naming conventions can greatly distort the idea of what software will do for a driver, the necessary infrastructure has not yet been created, and it seems that there is still a lot to be done in research and development to make this idea secure.

So drivers are currently choosing between different artificial intelligence systems for driving that offer different degrees of hands-free conditional driving. Tesla has had an autopilot function for almost eight years, and the Cadillac Super Cruise system has been around for about four years. Each of them is taking steps towards fully automated driving, but they are paving different paths to achieve this. In core areas such as implementation, use cases, and even hardware, these two AIS provide different realities.

Tesla Autopilot Is Smarter Than Cadillac Super Cruise

In terms of the word “smart” as it is used today, the Tesla Autopilot works more intelligently with other network devices than the Cadillac Super Cruise. The main difference is that Autopilot relies on artificial intelligence cameras and machine learning to identify security threats and driving conditions. In an eerily human-like way, cameras and sensors in a Tesla car collect information about drivers’ experiences and “remember” it, transmitting this data to the network, which is then redistributed among other Tesla online. Therefore, if one Tesla knows about the stop sign at a certain intersection, others should know too.

Cadillac Super Cruise studies road conditions using cartographic data. The system has pre-compiled routes that are periodically updated for each vehicle. The advantage here is that there are fewer variables in each environment in which the self-driving action can take over. This also makes this feature more useful when towing, as the system is not completely dependent on potentially blocked sensors. The disadvantage is that autopilot can be activated in more areas, since it is not limited to pre-mapped sections of the route.

To ensure that drivers are not asleep at the wheel or otherwise paying attention, autopilot and supercruise must confirm that the driver is still present. They achieve this through various means. The autopilot relies on sensors inside the Tesla steering wheel that can detect when there is contact with at least one hand. Super Cruise uses an eye tracking system with a camera. As a result, Super Cruise is the only one of the two AI that offers real hands—free driving. There is a simple argument that keeping your hand on the steering wheel of a Tesla with autopilot is the opposite of “self—driving”.

However, in exchange for this literal handshake, the integration of Autopilot with the Tesla ecosystem is of great importance. It is installed — either in the basic free form, or in one of the extended paid versions — on every Tesla car. This supports the aforementioned Skynet-like data collection and also scores points over Super Cruise, which requires both upfront payments and periodic subscription fees. In addition, the autopilot works well with the Tesla touch dashboard. Drivers get visual feedback on what the car’s sensors detect in real time, which can work wonders to ease the discomfort for AI driving skeptics. So, although none of them offer a real dream (or nightmare) About a truly autonomous car, the Tesla Autopilot and Cadillac Super Cruise have their advantages, disadvantages and vision.