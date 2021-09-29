Here’s How and Why You Should Change Your SSID

Suppose that every Wi-Fi network in your area has the same name. Will you be able to find your network amongst them? You will eventually, but it will take time.

If each network had the same identifying factor, i.e., the network’s name, finding the one you are looking for becomes very difficult. You will have to try to connect to each one of them to determine which one’s yours.

But this can be made easy by setting a unique name for your Wi-Fi network name. You can easily change the SSID and name it whatever you want.

If you want to know why you should change it, we have the answer.

What is an SSID?

SSID (Service Set Identifier) is a distinctive name that serves as the identifier for your Wi-Fi signal. It helps in identifying it from other neighboring networks.

SSIDs are like name tags; it helps you distinguish between so many Wi-Fi networks available around you. SSID can have any default name like a combination of a few numeric digits and company name, only router’s company name, router’s model number, or it can be simply SSID.

Default SSIDs typically relate to the manufacturer. Thus, if your neighbors use the same, it might become difficult to find your network. However, convenience is not the only reason you should change your SSID. For instance, if you allow your device to auto-connect to networks, it might automatically connect to a stranger’s network with the same name. For security reasons, you should never join unknown networks as you do not know how secure they are.

Should You Change Your SSID?

SSID is an essential aspect of Wi-Fi networks. For instance, if your neighbors have the same SSID, it might trigger some crisscross between them. Wi-Fi is highly vulnerable to various interferences. Thus, you should keep them to a minimum as interferences will result in poor and unstable internet connections.

Another situation in which changing your SSID becomes necessary is when security becomes a concern. If it is not modified, anyone with access to that same network can easily get into your system and transfer data or steal information without being caught.

How can you change the SSID?

The procedure of changing the SSID is straightforward. You can follow some easy steps to change it and make your network secure from outsiders.

First, you will have to open the router’s settings page. You can do it by typing 192.168.1.1 in the address bar of your browser. If this address doesn’t work for you, try to find the default gateway settings of your router and see what IP it is using.

Then, a new window will open in which you need to look for an option called ‘wireless settings.’

In this window, you will see many options such as SSID, security settings, and a lot more. You have to fill in the boxes of SSID with a new name for your network that you want to use.

You can also change its type, which has different modes such as B or G mode. B is the older type (2.4GHz network) and does not offer high-speed connections. On the other hand, G mode (5 GHz network) offers high-speed connections at a more extended range than B mode.

After choosing that, just click on the save or apply button mentioned in front of your window. The mode can be selected depending on the equipment you are using at your end.

However, make sure that the option of broadcasting is off. It will make your network more secure from piggybacks, and no one can easily connect to your network without having the password.

Why should you change SSID?

There are several benefits of setting a unique SSID for your Wi-Fi router.

A common SSID can result in unauthorized access to your network and the internet connection provided by it. With default names, anyone with adequate knowledge, including neighbors and hackers, can get into your system and steal information or monitor your activities.

Another advantage is that it prevents piggybacks from accessing your connection. They may be trying to connect to the internet, but since they can’t find a network with the same SSID, they give up and choose another one instead. Thus, it is beneficial for you to hide your SSID to prevent others from accessing it. If you do have piggybackers on your network, giving them the boot might increase your internet speed.

It will be very helpful if you change it for better security and privacy on your Wi-Fi connection, whether it’s public or private.

Changing the SSID will also help you easily determine your Wi-Fi network. Many people use the same name and finding yours among them is a tedious task. So better choose your unique name so nobody can guess it belongs to you and yet you find it quickly.

Conclusion

SSID helps to identify your network from others nearby. To secure your Wi-Fi connection, you must make sure that it has a unique name and not broadcasting its SSID, allowing anyone with access to connect to your system. However, it takes more to protect your network. For instance, you might want to check the encryption style. It is recommended that you use WPA2, which you can set via your router’s admin page. Furthermore, install a VPN to safeguard all of your communications. You can install it on the devices you use most often, like a PC or smartphone. Then, your internet traffic gets rerouted through secure remote servers. As a result, no one can see what you do online.