Here’s Hal Finney’s Comment of Bitcoin in 2008

While browsing the Bitcoin archives, a Twitter user came across an e-mail sent in 2008 by the famous software developer Hal Finney. Hal Finney, the first Bitcoin transaction maker with Satoshi Nakamoto, referred to Bitcoin as a “promising idea” in the post.

A Twitter user shared the e-mail he found while reviewing the Bitcoin archives with his followers. The sender of the message, legendary computer programmer Hal Finney, voices his early views on Bitcoin in the e-mail. Hal Finney, one of the first parties to make Bitcoin transaction by accepting Bitcoin from Satoshi Nakamoto; “Bitcoin is a very promising idea,” he begins by saying in his message. Finney adds that he likes the idea of ​​basing the security of the network on the CPU power that the participants will spend.

Finney compared Bitcoin more to gold than traditional currencies in 2008

The famous software developer Hal Finney, who has a very important place in the development of Bitcoin, once again showed that he is one of the early Bitcoin supporters by e-mail in November 2008. After making a promising comment for Bitcoin, Finney said that Wikipeadia did not initially think it would work either, but afterwards it was a great success. He says that Bitcoin is a modern concept that can overthrow traditional methods, and that it can achieve success just like Wikipedia.

In the e-mail he sent in 2008, Finney praised the production speed of Bitcoin for its predictability and its structure that cannot be imitated or affected by corrupt parties; he states it is a potential store of value. He also says that with this structure of Bitcoin, it looks much like gold than fiat currencies.

Bitcoin solution for Szabo’s Bit Gold

Hal Finney, who compared BTC to gold more than traditional currencies in the early stages of Bitcoin, also refers to Nick Szabo’s “Bit Gold” work years ago. He suggests that Bitcoin may be an implementation of the system mentioned in Szabo’s “Bit Gold” article.

As Finney wrote in his message, in 2008, he justifies Szabo’s article, which says that instead of slow and non-anonymizing systems, fast and anonymous payment system plans can be created. Citing Bitcoin as a suggestion to this idea, Finney argues that Bitcoin can be used to allow anonymity beyond the specified mechanisms.



