Here’s a List of Altcoins Whales Are Buying and Selling Today

Bitcoin bulls visited $39,000 in the first hours of March 10, after reaching above $43,000 again. The downward move of the leading crypto was accompanied by $ 200 million liquidations. Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche are large-volume altcoin projects that have lost double-digit value over the last 24 hours. Data provided by WhaleStats shows that Ethereum whales accumulate tokens such as FTM, MANA, and MATIC in the process.

Whales bought these altcoins/tokens in the last drop

The top 1,000 Ethereum whales tracked by WhaleStats have turned to stablecoins like USDC, USDT and BUSD in the last 24-hour timeframe, where most cryptocurrencies have lost double-digit value. As we reported as Somanews, Fantom (FTM), which is in the seventh place on the list, went down with the announcement of Andre Cronje, one of the well-known DeFi developers, that he would leave the industry. At current levels, FTM is trading at $1.27, down 10% on the day. Decentraland (MANA), which is at the bottom of the list, lost 5% in this process and was quickly collected by ETH whales.

Along with the altcoin projects above, the overview of the list is as follows.

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (UDC)

Tether (USDT)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)

Binanace USD (BUSD)

3X Short Bitcoin Token (BEAR)

Polygon (MATIC)

Phantom (FTM)

Maker (MKR)

Decentraland (MANA)

BEAR, one of the derivative products of the FTX exchange, appears as a token valued by whales in this time period.

Whales sell these altcoins in decline

Apart from the stablecoins on the list, we are seeing Ethereum whales selling altcoin projects like Polygon (MATIC) and Maker (MKR) in the current sell-off. The popular meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) is another major cryptocurrency that whales prefer to sell. Ethereum whales sold around $350,000 worth of SHIB in just 24 hours.

Along with the altcoins above, here are the top-selling tokens by Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (UDC)

Tether (USDT)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Binanace USD (BUSD)

Wrapped LUNA Token (LUNA)

Wrapped UST Token (UST)

Dai (DAI)

Polygon (MATIC)

Maker (MKR)