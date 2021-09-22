Here we go again: Jessica Rabbit is redesigned and the ‘lack of sexualization’ generates controversy

Disney redesigned Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? for one of her attractions and her complaints did not take long to appear

One of the most popular characters in the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) was Jessica Rabbit. As a character, she was a complete tribute to the concept of Hollywood’s ‘fatal woman’. However, as the story progresses it is revealed that she always acted innocently and sincerely loves Roger.

Her highly sexualized design of hers has always been controversial, and apparently Disney is ready to make a change.

Changes were made to Jessica Rabbit for an attraction

The company recently announced that it will update one of her tours at its theme parks. All to reflect greater sensitivity. This is how a change made to the Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin has generated controversy.

The idea is to remove the idea of ​​her as a ‘damsel in distress’ and kidnapping victim, and reintroduce her as a detective. It doesn’t sound bad, however some fans are already alarmed by the “redesign.”

This comes out in a new poster that we share with you in this note and that can be seen in the line to enter the attraction. Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? in a big trench coat and a fedora hat.

The image is accompanied by text that suggests what to expect from the remodeled tour. Some believe it means a complete twist on what some have known since January 1994.

Disney made her a private investigator

It says’ citing the recent return of the Toon Patrol Weasels as the main drivers of the sudden spike in crime statistics at Mickey’s Toontown, Jessica Rabbit has determined that it is time for her to throw her fedora into the ring by starting her own private investigations service. ‘.

So now she decided to become a detective, and the next part of the poster information cites her source of inspiration. “As she takes inspiration from her old friend and her legendary Toon Detective, Eddie Valiant, Jessica proves that she is definitely serious,” says the rest of the text.

This supposed redesign that “teaches less” is already beginning to be criticized by some who hoped to sexualize this classic character. Others are never lacking in imagination and claim that putting a trench coat on Jessica Rabbit has the opposite effect, generating more sexualized thoughts.

Obviously, everyone has their own idea about this matter. This is not the first time that the character changes her outfit, since in an animated short she appears as a nurse.