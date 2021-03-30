Nobody in the world shows as much corporate show off as technology firms. This is no different for the Chinese mobile giant Xiaomi. The company announced the new foldable phone Mi Mix Fold today. But he also talked about how he transformed his old square logo into his new logo with rounded corners for over 20 minutes.

Xiaomi must also know that its new logo looks quite similar in appearance to the old one. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, gave some eloquence, “Did you disappoint this logo because we rounded our original logo?” she asked. But again, we learn from Lei that the company not only changed the shape from square to round, but also changed the “inner spirit and mindset of the brand”.

The company noted that the shape of the new logo can be defined using mathematical equations, and it takes a long time for the firm to choose the right one. Interestingly, the brand renewal work started in 2017.

Below are the options that Xiaomi has previously considered but rejected. Finally, the design marked as N: 3 is preferred:

Logo is the most important element that reveals the identity of a company. Although some logos look very simple and feel like there is no difference from the past, the finest detail is considered in the background and any message to be given is determined.

As Lei explained, the new logo forms part of Xiaomi’s brand identity renewal work, controlled by renowned Japanese designer Kenya Hara. In an episode of the video, Hara said, “The new logo is not a simple redesign of the shape, but a summary of Xiaomi’s inner spirit.” said. “The design is essentially a reflection of the ‘Living’ concept.”