Here is TikTok’s most watched viral video!

Social media application TikTok announced the most watched viral videos in its application. At the top of the list was the video “M to the B” by Bella Poarch.

TikTok announced the biggest videos, trends and contributions from its creators via a press release. Regarding the award distribution in the viral video category and other categories, TikTok said, “While the world is going through a storm of change this year, nothing has changed. He is also the heart of our community. Even though we’ve been physically separated for most of the year, we’ve built a deep sense of connection with you. You have continued to influence and inspire millions of people every day with your creativity. “We crossed borders and generations through the TikTok community, shared laughter and tears, and celebrated the best moments of life.”

In the ranking determined according to the votes given by the users of the application, the first place in the viral videos category was awarded to content producer Bella Poarch, who was popular with her lip syncing video “M To The B”. In this category, 420Doggface208 took the second place and itscaitlinhello took the third place. On the other hand, the video “Wipe it Down Challenge”, which Will Smith refers to the movie Man In Black, also took place in the list.



