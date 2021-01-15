Here is the Samsung Galaxy S21 family with all its features

Samsung introduced its new generation flagships at the 2021 Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday. The event, where the newest members of the S family were introduced, witnessed the new generation Samsung technologies. The Galaxy Unpacked S21 series, which is followed with interest by the whole world, made a strong impression. We put the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra on the table with their price and features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 family with its highlights

Samsung Galaxy S21 features

Samsung introduced the highly anticipated new flagship Galaxy S21 series as part of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The starting model of the series consisting of three models that stand out as the number one competitor of the iPhone: We take a closer look at the features and price of the Galaxy S21.

Samsung, which has two different processors, offers the Galaxy S21 series with Snapdragon 888 processor in the USA and a few other countries, while the devices offered for sale in some countries have Exynos 2100. The new generation processor, which gives an eye to Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, offers top level performance.

Produced with a 5 nm fabrication process, the Exynos 2100 is an eight-core processor. It has a Cortex-X1 core running at 2.9 GHz, as well as three Cortex-A78 cores at 2.8 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.2 GHz. Mali-G78 MP14 meets the power needed on the graphics side.

Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch screen offers a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The pixel density of the screen, which has HDR10 + support and can thus increase its brightness to 1300 nits, is at 421 ppi.

The front camera of the Galaxy S21 with a resolution of 10 Megapixels and f / 2.2 aperture is centered at the top of the screen. Using this camera, you can record 60 FPS video at 4K resolution. In addition, the new S21 offers an assertive performance against its closest rival iPhone family in terms of camera.

Constructed with an elegant camera design, the smartphone appears with three cameras on the back. The f / 1.8 main camera with 12 Megapixel resolution and OIS is accompanied by a 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide angle and 64 Megapixel f / 2.0 telephoto camera.

While the angle of view of the ultra-wide camera is 120 degrees, you can zoom 3x hybrid thanks to the telephoto camera. The phone, which can record 30 FPS video at 8K resolution, is also capable of HDR10 + video recording.

In addition, the new generation camera technology, the digital zoom, which Samsung calls “Space Zoom”, can offer zooming up to 30x.

In addition, Samsung’s next-generation flagship Galaxy S21, like all other models, comes without a charger and includes only a USB-C cable, SIM card eject pin and a quick start guide.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus features

Located in the middle segment of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family, the S21 Plus stands out with its new generation hardware features and advanced camera capabilities.

The Plus model of the series has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen resolution of the new S21 Plus, which offers better screen features than its rival iPhone 12, is FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), while its pixel density value stands out as 394 ppi. Standing out with its 120 Hz refresh rate display, the S21 Plus is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus technology.

Among the hardware features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, the element that attracted attention was the Exynos 2100. 8 core processor with 5 nm architecture; There are 1 Arm Cortex X1 clocked at 2.9 GHz, 3 Cortex A78 at 2.8 GHz and 4 Cortex A55 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz.

While the RAM capacity of the device with 5G support is announced as 8 GB, it has two different storage options, 128 GB and 256 GB for storage.

The new generation Galaxy S21 Plus with triple camera setup includes a 12 Megapixel resolution, 120 degree ultra wide angle lens with f / 2.2 aperture, 12 Megapixel wide angle with f / 1.8 aperture and a 64 Megapixel resolution telephoto camera. The aperture value of the Telephoto lens with Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) is announced as f / 2.0.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes with a 10 Megapixel front camera.

In addition, the battery capacity of Galaxy S21 Plus was announced as 4,800 mAh. In addition, the S21 Plus supports 25W wired, 15W wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price and features

The most powerful member of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family, the S21 Ultra 5G high-end technical specifications and eye-catching camera features impress.

The S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD + (1440 x 3200) resolution Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10 + support. Offering 2 x adaptive refresh, the panel provides power savings by automatically adjusting values ​​between 10-120 Hz. The phone, which also has eye comfort protection on the screen, draws attention with its 1500 nit brightness value. In addition, the S21 Ultra, which has an under-screen fingerprint sensor, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by the processor Exynos 2100. There is an 8-core processor with a 5 nm fabrication process. The new generation processor also has an ARM Cortex X1 running at 2.9 GHz clock speed and 3 2.8 GHz Cortex A78. Finally, the processor has 4 Cortex A55 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz.

The device will be sold in China, Korea and the USA with the Snapdragon 888 processor, the S21 Ultra 5G, with two different memory and storage options. The model with 12 GB of RAM has 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. The model with 16 GB of RAM comes with only 512 GB of storage space.

S21 Ultra, the most powerful member of the eye-catching S21 family in terms of camera features, 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle, 108 Megapixel f / 1.8 wide angle with optical image stabilizer, 10 Megapixel f / 2.4 3x optical zoom telephoto and 10 Megapixel f / 4.9 It has a quad camera arrangement including periscope / telephoto with 10x optical zoom. The front camera of the device has a resolution of 40 Megapixels f / 2.2.