Here is the release date of Mortal Kombat movie!

Warner Bros. He made an announcement for the movie Mortal Kombat on December 3. However, the studio announced that it also gave the rights to the movie to HBO Max. As of yesterday, the release date and poster of the movie were shared from the official Twitter account.

Release date for the new Mortal Kombat movie has been announced

Warner Bros. Fans of the series were thrilled when they announced the new movie project for the world-famous fighting game Mortal Kombat. However, due to the pandemic, shooting slowed down in production. However, on December 3, the studio announced the new movie. While the movie was expected to meet with its fans in March, the release date of the movie was finalized with the statement he made on the official Twitter account.

The movie, which will be released on April 16, will also take place on the HBO Max broadcast platform. The movie, which will be removed from HBO Max after a period of 1 month, will continue its adventure in movie theaters. Commenting on the issue, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group CEO Ann Sarnoff said, “Warner Bros. We live in unprecedented times requiring creative solutions, including this new venture by Pictures Group. Believe me, nobody wants to bring movies back to the big screen any more than we do. However, it should not be forgotten that most movie theaters will operate at low capacity in 2021 ”.

The film has been adapted for the big screen twice before. The sequel to the movie, which was released in 1995 for the first time, met with the audience 2 years later, in 1997, but was not liked much. In the past years, several fan-made films have been released. The movie in 2021 will feature many characters such as Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Raiden, Sonya Blade, Kitana, Sindel, which we know from the game series.



