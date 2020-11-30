Here is the pleasing claim for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung stands out with foldable phones. A gratifying claim has been raised for Samsung’s future smartphone, which has made its signature on phones such as Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to be more accessible with its price. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be about the price of Z Flip 2.
New predictions on the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
We see that foldable screen phones are diversifying, but they are still available for very high prices, appealing to very few people. Samsung signed folding screen phone Z Fold series attracted attention and at the same time, what kind of features will come in the new model was a matter of curiosity.
Another issue that was curious was undoubtedly the price. Because foldable screen phones are really very expensive. Samsung’s latest Z Fold 2 model was burning with its price.
According to the new claims, although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with new features in every respect, it is said that it will be launched at a similar price to the Z Fold 2 model. The basis of this claim is a Twitter user named MauriQHD, who was not mistaken in his previous predictions. The Z Fold 3, which is expected to reach approximately the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, is expected to reach more people at this point. To remind you, the Galaxy F Fold 2 model was released for 2 thousand dollars.
It should be noted that the source has no clear idea of the truth of this rumor. After all, much could change for the phone, which is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021 by then.