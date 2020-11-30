Here is the pleasing claim for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung stands out with foldable phones. A gratifying claim has been raised for Samsung’s future smartphone, which has made its signature on phones such as Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to be more accessible with its price. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be about the price of Z Flip 2.

New predictions on the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

We see that foldable screen phones are diversifying, but they are still available for very high prices, appealing to very few people. Samsung signed folding screen phone Z Fold series attracted attention and at the same time, what kind of features will come in the new model was a matter of curiosity.

Another issue that was curious was undoubtedly the price. Because foldable screen phones are really very expensive. Samsung’s latest Z Fold 2 model was burning with its price.

According to the new claims, although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with new features in every respect, it is said that it will be launched at a similar price to the Z Fold 2 model. The basis of this claim is a Twitter user named MauriQHD, who was not mistaken in his previous predictions. The Z Fold 3, which is expected to reach approximately the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, is expected to reach more people at this point. To remind you, the Galaxy F Fold 2 model was released for 2 thousand dollars.

Fold 3 same price atm pic.twitter.com/7z0tgfDdqr — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) November 26, 2020

It should be noted that the source has no clear idea of ​​the truth of this rumor. After all, much could change for the phone, which is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021 by then.



