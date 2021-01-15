Here is the Oppo A93 5G: features and price

Oppo, one of the young brands of the smartphone market, announced its new phone that can be described as budget-friendly. The Oppo A93 5G draws a competitive profile with its specs and price. 5G support device; It stands out with its hardware, battery capacity and up-to-date operating system.

Oppo A93 5G features: Comes with Snapdragon 480 processor

New phone from Chinese technology brand Oppo; It comes with a 6.5-inch screen, FHD + (1080 × 2400 pixels) resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and IPS LCD technology. In addition, the screen-to-body ratio of the device in the perforated notch design was announced as 83.8 percent.

The first thing that stands out among the Oppo A93 5G hardware features is the Snapdragon 480 processor. The processor, which came out of the 8 nm fabrication process, operates at a frequency of 2.0 GHz. The graphics unit accompanying this processor was Adreno 619.

It is also stated that the device has 8 GB of RAM capacity and two storage options, 128 GB and 256 GB.

The rear camera of the phone will appear before the consumer with its triple setup. This setup; It consists of 48 Megapixel resolution f / 1.8 aperture wide-angle lens, 2 Megapixel resolution f / 2.4 aperture value and 2 Megapixel macro lens. Oppo A93 5G also has 4K 30 FPS and 1080 pixel 120 FPS video recording capabilities.

The front camera of Oppo’s new phone has a resolution of 8 Megapixels, and it has been announced that this camera can record 1080 pixels 30 FPS video.

The battery capacity of the device was 5,000 mAh, while it was among the features stated that it had 18W fast charging support.

Oppo A93 5G price

The Oppo A93 5G, which will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system, will take its place on the shelves with an 8GB / 256 GB version with a price tag of $ 310. No price statement was made for the 128 GB storage option of the device.

Oppo A93 5G specifications