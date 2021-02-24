Here is the name of the new Spider-Man movie!

Spider-Man, one of the most important characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will appear again with his third solo movie. Due to the pandemic, we often heard news of postponement in the cinema industry and there were disruptions in the shooting of the film. Finally, the work will be completed, as the name of the new Spider-Man movie has been officially announced.

New Spider-Man movie named “No Way Home”

Last night, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, the leading actors of the series, announced the name of the third movie differently from their Instagram accounts. The fact that the three names shared were different from each other showed that the posts were not serious. Sony finally took the pod out of its mouth and announced the name of the new movie as “No Way Home” (possibly translated as “No Way Home”).

The name of the new Spider-Man movie is actually quite familiar, as in the other two movies, the “home” theme was used. After the first two films, “Coming Home” and “Away From Home”, we again encounter a familiar name. There are also claims that previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also play a role in this movie.

Behind the uncertain details is a critical name in the film’s cast. It is among the confirmed information that Benedict Cumberbatch, who we know as Doctor Strange, will be featured in this movie. We know that there will be a Doctor Strange movie in the horror genre after Spider-Man: No Way Home. This makes us think of the possibility that events will be linked to parallel universes.

The release date of the movie was announced as December 17, 2021, and we hope that this date will not be delayed due to the pandemic like many other movies.