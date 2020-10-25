Here is the most profitable horror movie character!

Following the announcement of the most lucrative horror film of all time, now the most profitable horror movie character on Forbes has been announced. The most profitable horror movie character is neither Freddy nor Jason. In fact, the film, which many of us know and which has achieved significant success when it comes to the box office, is the character that is engraved on our minds. Here is that character:

The most profitable horror movie character revealed

Horror movies are mostly based on either supernatural characters or brutal characters with a focus on carnage. As such, characters who have a story and murder people for a reason can attract attention on the big screen. For this reason, the most profitable character is expected to be Freddy or Jason, as we see that these characters appear quite often in computer games.

Scott Mendelson of Forbes conducts research on the subject, and according to his research, it turns out that the most profitable horror movie character is Saw. Jigsaw, the iconic character of Saw movie, brings $ 982 million to the film on the gross side, and the budget for the movie is $ 75 million.

The character that follows Jigsaw, the most profitable character, is Michael Myers. It appears in the Halloween movie series. The revenue of the Halloween movie series is $ 619 million, while the budget of the movie is $ 93.3 million. Finally, Jason Vororhees appears in the third place.

Jason, who is also very popular on the gaming side, is known for being the subject of TV series. The character of Jason first made his name in the movie Friday the 13th, which we watched in 1980. With the effect of Jason, who appeared with almost 12 movies because the series was very popular, the revenue of the movie was 466 million dollars, and the budget of the movie is 79 million dollars. Other movie characters appear as follows:

4) Ghostface / Scream

Revenue: $ 603.2 million

Budget: $ 119 million

5) Leatherface / Leatherface- Leather Face

Revenue: $ 246.6 million

Budget: $ 49.5 million

6) Freddy Krueger / A Nightmare on Elm Street

Revenue: $ 457 million

Budget: $ 110 million

7) Hannibal Lecter / Hannibal

Revenue: $ 921.5 million

Budget: $ 235 million

8) Pinhead

Revenue: $ 48 million

Budget: $ 14 million

9) Chucky

Revenue: $ 217.1 million

Budget: $ 82 million



