Here is the model that is stated to be Meizu 18 Max!

The Meizu 18 Max features showed themselves in a poster that appeared. The company, which introduced the “Meizu 17” model family to the users last May, will launch another model to the market in the near future.

Looking at the features of the model, it is seen that there are features in a flagship model. The model will have 120W fast charging support, which is one of the noteworthy features in smartphones recently.

Meizu 18 Max specifications

A leaked visual about the new model was published on Weibo, one of China’s most used social media apps. The model will be released with 5G connection technology. When looking at the features, the 3K OLED screen draws attention. However, there is no information about the resolution of the screen yet.

Meizu 18 Max features include Snapdragon 875 processor. This processor will be announced early next month by its manufacturer Qualcomm. The processor’s leaked information includes 4 Cortex-A55, 3 Cortex-A78 and 1 Cortex-X1 cores. These cores have 1.8 GHz, 2.42 GHz and 2.84 GHz respectively.

There is no information about the amount of RAM and storage space of the model. However, LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 information is seen on the poster. The model is expected to have a 64 Megapixel ZEISS main camera and a 32 Megapixel front camera.

It is possible to say that the model is very ambitious about charging. Because the model has 120W fast charging and 45 ′ wireless fast charging support. However, it is worth noting that these features have not been finalized yet. For this reason, it is stated that different features may come in the introduction of the model.



