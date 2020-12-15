Here is the leaked Epic Games free game list!

Epic Games, which has been offering free games every week for a long time, announced that it will offer free games for 15 days from December 17th. According to a new leak that has emerged, the free games to be offered have come with their dates.

Epic Games will take the competition to a new level!

The list of games to be given in the 15-day free game campaign of Epic Games, which has been on the internet for a while, also includes productions that have received the award for the game of the year.

Leaked games include cult and expensive games such as The Witcher 3, Mass Effect Andromeda, Assassins Creed Origins.

There are also dates for free games, but we will have to wait 2 more days to see if they are correct. It may not be a big surprise that Epic Games, which offers a world-renowned game like GTA 5 for free, offers the games on this list.

If Epic Games offers good-made games such as Far Cry 5, Hitman 2 and Resident Evil 7 for free, it will further develop the large player base it has acquired with GTA 5.



