Here is the launch date of the new MediaTek processors

The computer industry is not the only area where competition in the processor market has increased. The increased interest in smartphones in recent years has also affected the mobile processor market. MediaTek, one of the leading companies in the mobile processor industry, was preparing to launch a new processor series that would become the successor of the Dimensity 1000 series for a long time.

MediaTek announced that it will introduce its new mobile processor series on January 20

MediaTek confirmed in a statement that it will announce the new Dimensity processors in China. The company previously announced that it will soon launch a 6nm SoC with a 3GHz Cortex-A78 CPU. Since then, the company has not revealed any new information about the chip.

In AnTuTu comparisons last month, the processor codenamed “alps” scored 622,409 points, causing curiosity. It is said to be one of the new processors expected to be introduced.

Another leaked information revealed that the MediaTek MT6893 is an octa-core processor with 4 x Cortex-A78 CPUs and 4 x Cortex-A55 CPUs. It also revealed that the new processor has a Mali-G77 GPU and supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

MediaTek launched 7 5G-ready Dimensity processors last year. For this reason, the Taiwan-based company is expected to release a lot of models this year to power the next generation of 5G-enabled smartphones.