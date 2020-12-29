It’s the 13th day of the Epic Games 15-day free game campaign. Epic Games, which received both criticism and positive comments with the games it has given so far, also announced its free game on December 29.

Here is the free game from Epic Games December 29th

Solitairica, the 29th December free game of Epic Games, which has presented the popular games including Metro 2033 Redux, The Long Dark and Inside to the game lovers. Thus, the number of correctly predicted games in the leak list increased to 12. The subject of Solitairica is as follows:

Solitairica, developed by Righteous Hammer Games, is a game built around spider solitaire. Solitairica is also a dungeon crawler style game. Instead of 4 packs of playing cards, you play the game with 4 types of energies that once collected give you access to spells that will aid you on your journey. In this sense, you have to think that its mechanics are different from the classical.

Solitairica system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows Vista SP2

Processor: 1.8 GHz, Dual Core

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia 8800, ATI 2900 or Intel HD4000

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Epic Games Holiday Holiday free games list:

Free game for December 17: Cities: Skylines

Free game of December 18: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Free game of December 19: The Long Dark

Free game of December 20: Defense Grid: The Awakening

Free game of December 21: Alien: Isolation

Free game on December 22: Metro 2033 Redux

Free game of December 23: Tropico 5

Free game of December 24: Inside

Free game of December 25: Darkest Dungeon

Free game of December 26: My Time at Portia

Free game of December 27: Night in the Woods

Free game of December 28: Stranded Deep



