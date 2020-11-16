Here is the champion of the mobile game category!

Although it entered our lives years ago, Among Us, which has just become popular, has managed to become one of the favorite games of mobile users. In this context, Among Us, where videos were shared and some make-up channels made different concept makeups, achieved a new success in its own track. According to the new shared data, the game became the most downloaded mobile game in October.

Most downloaded mobile games list announced in October

Last month’s data was shared on the list of the most downloaded games published every month by SensorTower. According to published data, Among Us was the most popular mobile game of October. The game, which was published two years ago, suddenly became popular when it was shared on social media. The game, played by millions of people, has passed an important threshold on the mobile side.

As the game became popular with Twitch streamers and YouTubers, it became more visible and began to hit more people’s phones. Among Us, which reached approximately 74.8 million downloads in October 2020, was downloaded approximately 50 times more than in the same period last year.

Surprisingly, Subway Surfers is the second most downloaded game among the 10 most downloaded games in the world. It is followed by Join Clash 3D, Garena Free Fire, Genshin Impact, Stair Run, Cube Surfer, Tiles Hop, Emoji Puzzle, My Talking Tom Friends, respectively.

If you want to examine the most popular mobile game of October and other games in detail, we leave the table published for you:



