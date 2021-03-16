Here is the Black Shark 4 release date

The anticipated game phone for Black Shark 4 is finally confirmed the launch date. At the same time, the new leak details were expected to be launched with two different versions.

Xiaomi’s player-oriented sub-brand announced the latest flagship telephone family in March last year. The devices published in Black Shark 3 are reaching serious sales figures across the world; Now, it was learned that the company will not impair this tradition and a launch on March.

When will Black Shark 4 come out?

Play-Oriented Smart Phone Manufacturer today published the output dates of new devices through the Chinese Social Media Network Weibo. The series will be introduced on March 23, which will attract attention with strong performance according to the shared promotional poster. Here we will finally have the chance to meet the Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro models.

Black Shark CEO Luo Yuzhou informed us that we are facing a series that can be charged in 15 minutes. The phone family coming with the slogan of the “groundbreaking power” will be officially in the market next week.

Properties expected from Black Shark 4 series

Google Play Console is believed that the device with the Snapdragon 870 chip set displayed with the PSR-A0 model number on TENAA and 3C platforms is not another of the Black Shark 4. Information in the reports say that this phone contains a FULL HD + resolution screen with a 6.67-inch 144Hz renewal speed. 64 Megapixels and 48 megapixel lenses are expected to be transported in the camera installation of the triple camera system.

On the same platform, the device that appears with the KRS-A0 model number and Snapdragon 888 processor is estimated to be Black Shark 4 Pro. The 108 megapixel is the phone with 4,500mAh battery capacity. It also comes with 120W fast charging support. In addition, both devices will work out of the box android 11 operating system.

As in the previous generation of the device, it is expected to market on the price band 600 dollars. What do you think is the ideal price range for Black Shark 4? Remember to share your ideas with us!