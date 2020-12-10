Here is Samsung’s new weapon Galaxy A52

The new images of the Galaxy A52 5G reveal many similarities with the previous model A51 5G.

Samsung continues to work to expand its range of affordable 5G devices. Several press images of the Galaxy A52 5G, one of the new phones on the list, were leaked.

The Galaxy A52 5G bears the traces of the Galaxy A51 5G, which was released last April.

Galaxy A52 5G appeared with new visuals!

Compared to the previous model Galaxy A51, we can say that the camera island of the Galaxy A52 5G is slightly larger. Also, there are different rings inside each camera mount. This is very similar to the design Samsung has been using on its flagships recently. However, the differences between Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A52 5G camera designs are limited to these.

The dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy A52 are expected to be 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm. The thickness of the camera bump can reach almost 10 mm. So it is thought to be 1.5 mm wider and 0.3 mm thinner compared to the previous model. It is expected to have an embedded fingerprint scanner on the 6.5 inch screen. Also, while the frame will be metal, it looks like the back will be plastic.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price

Considering that the previous model, the Galaxy A51 5G, was launched at a price of $ 499 and the A52 5G is similar to the A51 in terms of many features. It is estimated that the new model will be released at a similar price in terms of price.



