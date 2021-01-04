Here is realme V15 introduction date and design

Promotional images have emerged for the V15 model, which realme, one of the youngest members of the smartphone market, will be showcasing. With these visuals, realme V15 introduction date and design has been determined. Some of the features of the smartphone were among the previously leaked information.

realme V15 debuts this week

The launch date of realme V15, whose promotional poster was released, was January 7th. In addition, the poster prepared for the launch includes a telephone. Therefore, the design of the device was also largely evident. With its perforated notch structure, the V15 will have a triple camera setup and will appear in front of the consumer with a gradient design on the back. You can see the promotional image below.

Prior to this information about the realme V15 introduction date and design, the features of the device emerged. According to this information; The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and will have 8 GB of RAM capacity.

On the other hand, some information about the phone’s camera came to light. On the phone with a triple camera setup, the main camera will be at a resolution of 64 Megapixels.

There is no detailed leak of information about the battery capacity of the smartphone, but it has become clear that the device will have fast charging support. realme V15 will come with 50W fast charging support, according to emerging information.

Information about the features of the device will become clear on Thursday, January 7, when the launch takes place.



