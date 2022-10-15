Here is Herdle’s answer for today — what is Herdle’s decision on October 15?

Since the introduction of Wordle earlier this year, many new puzzles have appeared on the web. People seem to really like browser-based quizzes, especially those that offer simplified and simple variants of the “guess-5” format. Some decided to copy Wordle completely, which is not too good, while others used it as a starting point to offer something more interesting.

Of all the Wordle-style puzzles that have come into view, one of the most interesting is Heardle. This simple puzzle game revolves around music. In particular, players are asked to guess the song by the intro. To do this, you have six guesses, and each clue reveals more and more of the introduction. Some will be able to guess certain songs from the first second, while others may take longer. The song changes every day, ranging from well-known rock classics to more obscure one-hit wonders.

Heardle is much more of a quiz game than its counterparts, so it requires some knowledge. If you’re into music, this is a brilliant way to train your hearing, and you’ll be surprised at how much you can get out of a one-second sample. To help you, we’ve included a hint for today’s Heardle solution. If you prefer to just know the answer, we also have it, as well as a list of songs from the last week. Let’s get started.

Hurdle’s tip for today:

Released in 2018

Artist is an American indie rock band.

The artist also sang “Electric Feel” and “Time To Pretend”.

Herdle’s answer today is October 15th

Today’s answer to Hurdle is “Little Dark Age” from MGMT. This is the solution for October 15th, and tomorrow a new puzzle will appear.

How to Play Hurdle Online

To play Heardle online, you just need to do the following:

Go to herl.application

Press the play button to listen to the first segment

Make a guess or tell us more about the song

After six attempts, you will fail the puzzle and you will have to wait until tomorrow.

Herdle’s previous answers

To help you get an idea of the types of songs featured in Heardle, we’ve listed some of the recent responses. Take a look to read about what guesses to make.

John Legend – ‘Love Me Now’

Zara Larsson – ‘Lush Life’

The Kooks – ‘Naive’

Alec Benjamin – ‘Water Fountain’

Luke Combs – ‘Hurricane’

The Cranberries – ‘Linger’

Kings Of Leon – ‘Sex On Fire’

Shaggy – ‘It Wasn’t Me’

M83 – ‘Midnight City’

Flume – ‘Never Be Like You’

Rae Sremmurd – ‘No Type’

Green Day – ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’

Nick Jonas – ‘Close’

Ol’ Dirty Bastard – ‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’

Paramore – ‘Ain’t It Fun’

The Rolling Stones – ‘Gimme Shelter’

Katy Perry – ‘The One That Got Away’

Imagine Dragons – ‘Radioactive’

Vance Joy – ‘Georgia’

Derek & The Dominos – ‘Layla’

Alec Benjamin – ‘Let Me Down Slowly’

Nirvana – ‘Come As You Are – REMASTERED’

Bazzi – ‘Mine’

The Doobie Brothers – ‘Listen To The Music’

Melanie Martinez – ‘Play Date’

Dan + Shay – ‘Speechless’

Tones And I – ‘Never See The Rain’

Frank Ocean – ‘Ivy’

Neon Trees – ‘Everybody Talks’

KISS – ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’

Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’

Linkin Park – ‘In The End’

Third Eye Blind – ‘Semi-Charged Life’

Daniel Powter – ‘Bad Day’

Florida Georgia Line – ‘H.O.L.Y.’

The Black Keys – ‘Howlin’ For You’

George Michael – ‘Careless Whisper’

The 1975 – ‘Somebody Else’

Nickelback – ‘Rockstar’

Rae Sremmurd – ‘Black Beatles’

Cat Stevens – ‘Wild World’

Green Day – ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’

Tove Lo – ‘Talking Body’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Tear In My Heart’

Foo Fighters – ‘The Pretender’

Tom Odell – ‘Another Love’

Two Door Cinema Club – ‘What You Know’

Ariana Grande – ‘Dangerous Woman’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

Billie Eilish – ‘Six Feet Under’

XXXTentacion – ‘Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares’

Jeremy Zucker – ‘all the kids are depressed’

Evanescence – ‘My Immortal’

Marshmello – ‘Alone’

Crowded House – ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’

Katy Perry – ‘Hot N Cold’

Nirvana – ‘Lithium’

James – ‘Laid’

Peter Bjorn and John – ‘Young Folks’

The Verve – ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

Cream – ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’

The 1975 – ‘Chocolate’

Eric Clapton – ‘Wonderful Tonight’

Green Day – ‘Basket Case’

Paramore – ‘Misery Business’

Vance Joy – ‘Riptide’

Gotye – ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’

Rolling Stones – ‘Sympathy For The Devil’

Rupert Holmes – ‘Escape (The Pina Colada Song)’

Eiffel 65 – ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’

Arctic Monkeys – ‘Do I Wanna Know?’

P!nk – ‘Raise Your Glass’

Alice In Chains – ‘Would?’

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’

Green Day – ‘When I Come Around’

Elle King – ‘Ex’s & Oh’s’

Duran Duran – ‘Hungry Like The Wolf’

Muse – ‘Uprising’

Billy Idol – ‘White Wedding (Pt. 1)’

Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’

Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Interstate Love Song’

Scissor Sisters – ‘Take Your Mama’

Wolfmother – ‘Joker and the Thief’

Jennifer Lopez – ‘If You Had My Love’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Stressed Out’

Paula Abdul – ‘Straight Up’

Dead or Alive – ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’

Arcade Fire – ‘The Suburbs’

Tones and I – ‘Dance Monkey’

Journey – ‘Don’t Stop Believin”

The O Jays – For The Love Of Money’

Deee-Lite – ‘Groove Is In the Heart’

Michael Jackson – ‘Rock With You’

Ginuwine – ‘Pony’

The Smiths – ‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’

Chic – ‘Good Times’

The Foundations – ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’

The Goo Goo Dolls – ‘Iris’

Aretha Franklin – ‘Respect’

Christina Aguilera – ‘Genie In a Bottle’

Usher – ‘Yeah (ft. Lil John and Ludacris)’

David Bowie – ‘Let’s Dance’

One Direction – ‘What Makes You Beautiful’

Simon & Garfunkel – ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

Tracy Chapman – ‘Fast Car’

Green Day – ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’

Calvin Harris + Disciples – ‘How Deep Is Your Love’

The Emotions – ‘Best Of My Love’

Wu-Tang Clan – ‘C.R.E.A.M.’

The Temper Trap – ‘Sweet Disposition’

Prince – ‘When Doves Cry’

Roy Orbison – ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’

Marvin Gaye – ‘Sexual Healing’

Mariah Carey – ‘Fantasy’

MGMT – ‘Electric Feel’

Eagles – ‘Hotel California’

Alanis Morisette – ‘Ironic’

Pharrell – ‘Frontin’ (ft. Jay-Z)’

Elvis – ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love With You’

Britney Spears – ‘Toxic’

Depeche Mode – ‘Personal Jesus’

Backstreet Boys – ‘I Want It That Way’

Bob Dylan – ‘Like a Rolling Stone’

Alicia Keys – ‘If I Ain’t Got You’

Notorious B.I.G – ‘Juicy’

Justin Timberlake – ‘Like I Love You’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Wrecking Ball’

Deep Purple – ‘Smoke On the Water’

George Michael – ‘Freedom 90’

Estelle – ‘American Boy (ft. Kanye West)’

Paul Simon – ‘You Can Call Me Al’

Toploader – ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’

Electric Light Orchestra – ‘Mr Blue Sky’

a-ha – ‘Take On Me’

Santana – ‘Maria Maria (ft. The Product G&B)’

Blue Oyster Cult – ‘Don’t Fear the Reaper’

Jamiroquai – ‘Virtual Insanity’

Kate Bush – ‘This Woman’s Work’

Cyndi Lauper – ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’

Stardust – ‘Music Sounds Better With You’

TLC – ‘No Scrubs’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey – ‘I Know What You Want (ft. Flipmode Squad)’

Rage Against the Machine – ‘Killing In the Name Of’

*NSYNC – ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’

Candi Staton – ‘You Hearts Run Free’

Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories – ‘Stay (I Missed You)’

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’

Amerie – ‘1 Thing’

Rolling Stones – ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

Lauryn Hill – ‘Ex-Factor’

Shakira – ‘Whenever, Wherever’

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’

Snoop Dogg – ‘Young, Wild and Free (ft. Bruno Mars)’

Arctic Monkeys – ‘I Bet You Look Good On the Dancefloor’

Annie Lennox – ‘Walking On Broken Glass’

Fatboy Slim – ‘Praise You’

Cheryl Lynn – ‘Got to be Real’

Oasis – ‘Wonderwall’

Camila Cabello – ‘My Oh My’

Koffee – ‘Toast’

Red Hot Chilli Peppers – ‘Californication’

John Legend – ‘Ordinary People’

Luther Vandross – ‘Never Too Much’

Fugees – ‘Ready or Not’

Led Zeppelin- ‘Immigrant Song’

Spice Girls – ‘Wannabe’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Hall and Oates – ‘You’re Making My Dreams Come True’

Cardi B – ‘Up’

Ace of Base – ‘All That She Wants’

Missy Elliot – ‘Get Your Freak On’

Foo Fighters – ‘Learn to Fly’

Dolly Parton – ‘Jolene’

Mark Ronson (feat Amy Winehouse) – ‘Valerie’

Linkin Park – ‘Numb’

The Kid LAROI ft Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Destiny’s Child – ‘Independent Women Pt1’

Wizkid (ft Tems) – ‘Essence’

Daft Punk – ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’

Phoenix – ‘Lisztomania’

That’s all you need to know about today’s Hurdle puzzle. To get more pleasure from the word game, be sure to check out our guide in the geographical version of Wordle called Globle. Elsewhere, our take on today’s Wordle answer.