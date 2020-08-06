Here is Epic Games’ free game this week!

Epic Games Store, which makes summer months more fun with the free games it offers, adds a new one to its games every Thursday. Epic Games, which brings games such as GTA 5, Civilization IV, Borderlands free with game lovers, has set Wilmot’s Warehouse as the free game of the week (August 6-13).

Epic Games free game of the week Wilmot’s Warehouse

Offering one or more games for free every week to take the lead in its fight with Steam, the platform brought us together with 20XX, Barony and Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP between July 30 and August 6. Epic Games will be content with just one game this week. Wilmot’s Warehouse, a puzzle game developed by Hollow Ponds and published by Finji, will be available for free this week.

In the game where we direct Wilmot, a hardworking warehouse worker responsible for carrying, arranging and stacking various products, you will have the opportunity to arrange the truckload of products that come within a certain period of time. However, you should keep in mind what and where to put when placing the products, because if you want to get a high score in the game, you will need to quickly find the product you are looking for when you start the service. With the split screen feature, you can play the game where you can play two people in extra difficulty mode and have the opportunity to listen to great electronic music.

On the other hand, the game requires a very low operating system requirement. The game requires a minimum of Windows 7 operating system, Intel Core2 Duo E8400 3.0GHz processor, 1 GB memory. In addition, 100 MB storage space and Radeon HD 5850 graphics card will allow you to play the game easily. Let’s remind you that you can have the game as of 6 August, 6 pm.

Epic Games, which gives only one game this week, will make up for it with a big game next week. The latest game of the hit strategy series Total War, Total War Saga: Troy will be available in the store for 24 hours on August 13th.



