Here is Epic Games’ free game this week

Epic Games had begun distributing free games to reach more users in its competition with Steam. Epic Games continues to attract users with free games every week and provide good games to its users who are already members.

Epic Games Store’s free game this week, Cave Story +

Cave Story + is a platform game and aims to have fun for users with its structure similar to classic 8 and 16 bit games. Cave Story is a two-dimensional action-adventure game brought to fans by the critically acclaimed indie designer Daisuke Amaya. In addition, the game’s story is also praised by critics.

Cave Story + System Requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows XP

Processor: Intel Core Solo

Video Card: 64 MB VRAM

Memory: 128 MB RAM

Storage: 200 MB

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core Duo 2.0 Ghz and above

Video Card: 256 MB VRAM (External)

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Storage: 200 MB



