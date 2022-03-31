Here is a list of the best DeFi altcoins to invest in!

DeFi altcoin projects provide a financial structure in which we can make P2P transactions without any intermediaries. In this article we will list the most popular DeFi projects that have already proven themselves.

The Best DeFi Altcoin Projects You Can Get In 2022

Terra (LUNA) is a DeFi altcoin project specializing in algorithmic technology of a stable coin. The company works not only with major fiat currencies, such as the euro or dollar, but also with many other national currencies. According to Somanews, the price of LUNA has increased by 6800% in less than three years.

Yearn.finance (YFI) is another promising project focused on P2P lending. Thanks to the smart contract system, lenders and borrowers no longer need an intermediary. According to CoinMarketCap, YFI has grown by more than 10,000% in less than two years.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows customers to trade cryptocurrencies without intermediaries. The platform has a constant trading volume of $172 billion and was one of the 20 largest cryptocurrencies in 2021.

With Aave (AAVE), crypto investors have the opportunity to invest coins in credit pools in exchange for interest. Participation in such pools is carried out by purchasing AAVE coins. The price of AAVE has increased by 400% since 2020 and from today.

Cosmos (ATOM) allows different blockchains to interact with each other. For example, Bitcoin can receive data from the Ethereum ecosystem and vice versa.

The innovative Graph (GRT) technology allows blockchains to effectively manage their data. They can save and retrieve mining logs and transaction data without overloading the network. The current price of GRT is $0.4954.

Investors interested in Metaverse can invest in this technology through Decentraland (MANA). Decentraland is a virtual metaverse based on Ethereum. Users can buy land, build real estate, and then sell it on the market.

Uniswap (UNI) is one of the popular DEX platforms where customers can easily exchange tokens without a central party. UNI may be included in the list for 2022, as analysts expect rapid growth to $40.

The Cyber Network (KNX) allows traders to obtain liquidity for DeFi from various sources. Token trading is divided between many exchanges. Therefore, obtaining liquidity is difficult. The Cyber Network solves this problem and provides favorable market conditions for both sellers and buyers.