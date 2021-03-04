Here are the World’s Most Used Social Media Platforms

Preparing detailed reports on how we spend our time online, We Are Social announced the world’s most used social media platforms. According to the current list, Facebook is challenging China with its application, which is at the top of the list.

Social media… It is an indispensable part of our daily life (for many of us) which is in our language at least as much as we use it, about which we constantly comment, research and deduce. If we look at ourselves, it is not difficult to understand that we have a lot of social media usage as a country.

Let’s also look at the global social media statistics and see which are the most used social media platforms in the world. If you think, “There is no need for research, here are the social media platforms we always know…”, you are wrong. There are also social media platforms on the list that you probably haven’t heard of before.

The most used social media platforms and monthly active users in the world:

Facebook – 2.4 billion monthly active users

YouTube – 2 billion monthly active users

WhatsApp – 1.6 billion monthly active users

Messenger – 1.3 billion monthly active users

Instagram – 1 billion monthly active users

WeChat – 1.2 billion monthly active users

TikTok – 689 million monthly active users

QQ – 731 million monthly active users

Sina Weibo – 497 million monthly active users

Telegram – 500 million monthly active users

SnapChat – 382 million monthly active users

Kuaishou – 316 million monthly active users

Reddit – 430 million monthly active users

Twitter – 340 million monthly active users

Pinterest – 322 million monthly active users

Quora – 300 million monthly active users

Facebook that does not lose its crown to anyone

Although it seems to have lost its popularity in recent years, it seems that Facebook is still the most used social media platform in the world. Facebook has a monthly active user count of 2.740 billion, a senior of social media platforms. He might not mean anything when he saw it like that. What if we say more than China’s population?