Here are the Top 5 Cryptocurrencies This Week

The top 5 cryptocurrencies that have earned its investors the most in the past week are Waves (WAVES), Compound (COMP), NEXO (NEXO), Blockstack (STX) and Elrond (EGLD). While there were no coins in the cryptocurrency industry, which rose more than 50% this week, these altcoins still increased by making a difference to others.

According to CoinGecko data, the most earning crypto coins were recorded as Waves (WAVES), Compound (COMP), NEXO (NEXO), Blockstack (STX) and Elrond (EGLD). . The altcoin with the highest percentage of increase among these five became NEXO with an increase of more than 35%. NEXO and EGLD, which are among the top 5 earning cryptocurrencies this week, were also on the list last week.

The decline of the Bitcoin price and its stable appearance for a while reflected on the altcoin market. However, these altcoins in the top 100 in terms of market value have risen more than others in the last 7 days, making them the most profitable of the week.

Waves (WAVES)

Market value rank: 32

Price: $ 8.57

Increase rate in the last 7 days: 18.1%

Increase rate in the last 24 hours: 6.7%

Market value: $ 860 million

Daily trade volume: ~ $ 117 million

Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, Bitexen, OKEx, YoBit, BitMart

Total Number of Parities on All Platforms: 160

Compound (COMP)

Market value rank: 43

Price: $ 148

Increase rate in the last 7 days: 17.2%

Increase in the last 24 hours: 1.9%

Market value: ~ $ 602 million

Daily trade volume: $ 68.7 million

Top 5 platforms listed: HBTC, Mexo Exchange, Binance, Bitz, Coinbase

Total Number of Parities on All Platforms: ~ 173

NEXO (NEXO)

Market value rank: 59

Price: $ 0.5206

Increase in the last 7 days: 35.3%

Increase in the last 24 hours: 3%

Market value: ~ $ 292 million

Daily trade volume: $ 12.6 million

Top 5 platforms listed: Huobi, Hoo, Bitrue, Uniswap, HitBTC

Total Number of Parities on All Platforms: ~ 30

Blockstack (STX)

Market value rank: 60

Price: $ 0.3004

Increase rate in the last 7 days: 32.5%

Increase in the last 24 hours: 6.8%

Market value: ~ $ 275 million

Daily trade volume: $ 4.8 million

The most important 5 platforms listed: Binance, KuCoin, Hoo, CoinDCX

Total Number of Parities on All Platforms: 8

Elrond (EGLD)

Market value rank: 68

Price: $ 16.25

Increase rate in the last 7 days: 33.1%

Increase in the last 24 hours: 14.1%

Market value: $ 242 million

Daily trade volume: $ 51.2 million

Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, OKEx, Bilaxy, Crypto.com Exchange, Bitfinex

Total Number of Parities on All Platforms: ~ 20



