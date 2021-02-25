Here are the screen features of the Meizu 18 series

Meizu will start its 18th birthday celebrations as of the first day of March. The company will also introduce the phones Meizu 18 and 18 Pro on March 3, within the framework of these celebrations. While the countdown for the promotion continues, new details about the screens of the phones have been announced.

According to the post on Meizu’s Weibo page, the Meizu 18 will come with a 6.2-inch screen. There is a hole where the front camera is placed in the upper middle of this screen, which curves towards the edges.

In the Meizu 18 Pro, a QHD + resolution screen awaits users. There is 2.5D curved glass on this screen. In this phone, the front camera is placed in the hole in the middle of the screen.

The members of the Meizu 18 series are expected to have different technical characteristics from each other. It is said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 will be at the heart of the Meizu 18, while the Pro version will carry a Snapdragon 888 processor. The Meizu 18 Pro is expected to be larger in size, with higher battery capacity and higher charging speed.

Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro will come out of their boxes without a charging adapter. The Chinese manufacturer had previously announced that Apple and Samsung would follow the charging adapter.