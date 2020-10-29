Here are the Popular strategy games: Steam

We continue where we left off on our list of popular strategy games. Strategy games are played fondly by many players. Especially the games I mentioned in the first list such as Hearts of Iron 4, Company of Heroes 2 and Bannerlord are frequently preferred by players. Today I am presenting the second part of popular strategy games for you.

Popular strategy games:

Cossacks 3

It is a real-time strategy game played with an isometric camera angle, based on the historical period in the 17th and 18th centuries and the ability to fight gigantic battles up to 10 thousand soldiers at the same time on the battlefield. There are 20 nations, 120 different unit types, 100 researches and over 220 historical buildings in the game. There are also single player and multiplayer modes in the game.

Cossacks 3 System Requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows XP / 7/8/10

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 3.0GHz / Core i3 1.6GHz / AMD Athlon II X2 280

Memory: 3 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce 9600 GT / Radeon HD 4830 / Intel HD 5000

Storage: 6 GB

Suggested:

Operating System: Windows XP / 7/8/10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5Ghz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce 560 / ATI Radeon HD 7900 Series

Storage: 8 GB

RimWorld

RimWorld is a science fiction-colony-strategy game. You start the game with 3 people who survived a shipwreck on a distant planet. The colonists in the game have their moods, needs, diseases and addictions that you need to pay attention to. You can also manage resources to build tops for colonists and participate in their survival.

RimWorld System Requirement

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7

Processor: Core 2 Duo

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11+

Storage: 500 MB

Note: Only the minimum system requirement is specified on the game’s Steam page.

Stellaris

Stellaris offers you the opportunity to conquer the galaxy. While traveling between the stars, you can settle on empty planets and grow your empire, or you can wage war on other empires by forming alliances. Also, the game is visually good, the beautiful planets of the galaxy and the scenery behind those planets will fascinate you. You can customize your empire as you wish. You can decide whether the empire you choose will be a warrior or an engineer. Conquer the galaxy with your customized empire.

Stellaris System Requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-530 / AMD® FX-6350

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 / AMD ATI Radeon HD 5870 (1GB VRAM), / AMD

Radeon RX Vega 11 / Intel® HD Graphics 4600

Storage: 10 GB

Suggested:

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K / AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon R7 370 (2 GB VRAM)

Storage: 10 GB

Conqueror’s Blade

Conqueror’s Blade, a tactical action strategy game, offers players a different world. It offers good content such as fortress sieges and melee battles. Especially the clan system in the game is very good, you can enlarge your kingdom by besieging cities and castles with your clan. You can also command your army with 11 different classes. Free to play.

Conqueror’s Blade System Requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7/10 – 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 4-Core

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 750 / AMD Radeon R9 270 +

Storage: 25 GB

Suggested:

Operating System: Windows 7/10 – 64bit

Processor: Intel I7 / 4-Core 3.0 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480

Storage: 25 GB

Kenshi

Although Kenshi is a squad-based RPG, even traveling from one place to another without setting up a strategy in the game can give you a headache. In Kenshi, you can buy buildings for yourself, develop them, set up your own team and develop your team with the equipment you set up in these buildings. Since it is a Squad-based game, all the characters in your team become very important to you. Losing even one can make you weak.

Kenshi System Requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows

Processor: Dual core 64-bit processor

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Video Card: A graphics card with Pixel shader version 5.0

Storage: 14 GB

Suggested:

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Quad-core 64-bit processor

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Video Card: A graphics card with Pixel shader version 5.0

Storage: 14 GB (SSD recommended for best performance)

Prison Architect

How do you think it was to build and run a prison? Prison Architect answers this very well. The game gives you empty land and some money and asks you to build your prison. You can build and customize your prison in line with the given tasks. The game, which offers you a detailed gameplay, offers a long gameplay time with DLC packages.

Prison Architect System Requirement

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or higher / AMD 3 Ghz or higher

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia 8600 / equivalent AMD Graphics card

Storage: 400 MB

Note: The game has only the minimum system requirement on the Steam page.

Age of Civilizations II

Age of Civilizations II is a strategy game that is easy to learn but difficult to master. Develop your army with the country of your choice and try to rule the world with cunning diplomacy tactics. Age of Civilizations II starts from the age of Civilizations and has a time period that includes all of human history, you can play in any age and time zone you want.

Age of Civilizations II System Requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows Vista / XP / 7/8/10

Processor: 1.8 GHz Single core processor

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Video Card: Any video card with hardware acceleration

Storage: 380 MB

Suggested:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows Vista / XP / 7/8/10

Processor: 2.4 GHz Single core processor

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Video Card: Any video card with hardware acceleration

Storage: 420 MB



