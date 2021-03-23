Here are the new Samsung models with Android 11

Tech giant Samsung is preparing to bring Android 11 operating system and OneUI 3.1 UI updates to a number of new devices very soon. Among these models, many Galaxy A series smartphones stand out.

Samsung has started to distribute Android 11 updates to its high-end models in recent weeks. This month Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Z Flip users have benefited from this updated software.

One UI 3.0 and Android 11 future Samsung phones announced

According to the plans, Samsung will bring the Android 11 update for the Galaxy A71 model very soon. Of course, the One UI 3.0 user interface will also be available to users. Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy Tab S5e will be added to these lucky devices in April.

In May, these phones will include Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A01 and Galaxy Tab Active 3 devices. For now, the road map announced by the company is limited to these models. But Samsung will likely continue to deliver the latest Android updates to more of its devices in the summer.