Here are the Most Popular Crypto Coins of January

January has been an active and exciting month for the cryptocurrency industry. While Bitcoin exceeded 41 thousand dollars, ethereum exceeded the level of 400 thousand dollars. After the events in GameStop stocks, Dogecoin has seen a sudden price jump. So, which cryptocurrencies were the most talked about on social media?

ICO Analytics published the list of the most talked about cryptocurrencies on Twitter in January. While Bitcoin led the list, altcoins such as DOGE, DOT, ADA and FTM managed to rise in the rankings.

Top 10 most talked about cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC): With 13% share, bitcoin continues to be the most talked about crypto currency on Twitter.

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum maintains its second place with 11.2% rate.

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE is the third with an increase of 25 places and has a rate of 8.7%.

Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency, which fell 1 place behind, took fourth place with a rate of 4.9%.

Chainlink (LINK): The coin with a rate of 4.8% fell 1 place to fifth.

Polkadot (DOT): 3.5% DOT climbed 8 places to the sixth place.

Cardano (ADA): The ADA moved up 2 places, ranking seventh with 2.8%.

Stellar (XLM): Ranking eighth with 2%, XLM continues to maintain its current level.

NANO (NANO): NANO ranked ninth with 1.7%, rising 9 places at once.

Litecoin (LTC): Continuing to be in tenth place, LTC has 1.6%.

Other cryptocurrencies on the list, respectively; BNB, RSR, VET, BSV, TRX, ZIL, EGLD, USDT, GRT, FTM.

The sensitivity index of these crypto coins increased in 1 month

According to Omenics, which measures the sensitivity in crypto coins under 5 main headings: social media, news, technical and fundamental analysis, trends, the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the last 1 month; It became BTC, ETH, SNX, AAVE, DOT, ATOM, ADA, UNI, ALGO and REN. The highest rises among them are UNI, ADA and ETH.