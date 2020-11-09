Here Are The Levels To Expect Today For Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from $ 14,380 against the US Dollar. According to successful analyst Aayush Jindal, Bitcoin price has returned above the 100-hour SMA, but must surpass $ 15,600 for further increases in the near term.

After a strong negative correction, bitcoin price found support near the $ 14,400 level. BTC traded from lows as low as $ 14,380 and started a steady upward move. BTC price crossed the $ 14,800 and $ 15,000 resistance levels. More importantly, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $ 15,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The bulls broke the 50% Fib retracement level of the downside correction from the $ 15,990 swing zone to $ 14,380.



